EXCLUSIVE: Peter Dinklage Is Warner Bros. Top Choice For The Lead Male Role In The Live-Action ‘TOM and JERRY’ Film

We recently shared with a shortlist of actresses that Warner Bros. wants for its live-action/CGI big-screen adaptation of Tom and Jerry. However, we have more information to share with you on the project.
We have learned that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is the studios top choice for the lead male role. If all works out Dinklage would take the role Terrance, the films anatgonist, and Kayla’s boss.
Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Ride Along) is on board to direct and is written by Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano (duo behind The Peanuts Movie), and Kevin Costello (Brigsby Bear). Production expected to begin this June in London, with hopes to wrap some time in mid to late September.
Tom and Jerry do not speak in the cartoons and that will be the case in the upcoming movie too, which means that there is going to have to be a lot of physical comedy that they became famous for.
Back in January, concept art was leaked for the film that pictured Jennifer Lawrence in the lead role. Studios will often create concept art featuring actors they have interest in. With the studios’ interest in
Deutch and Cooke, it is safe to assume Lawrence passed on the project if approached at all.
Created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera in 1940, Tom and Jerry began as a series of brief shorts spanning 7 to 10 minutes. Hanna and Barbera continued to make Tom and Jerry shorts for MGM from 1940 to 1958, creating over 100 shorts in total. Tom and Jerry continued to be made, even after Hanna and Barbera departed MGM with one of the most notable adaptions headed by animator Chuck Jones. Shorts, series, and direct to video animated films have been released to this day
Tom and Jerry is aiming for a 2020 release date.